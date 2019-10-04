Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the Washington Nationals begin to show some life?

The Nats and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to meet Friday night at Dodger Stadium for Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Los Angeles easily dispatched the wild card winners 6-0 in the opening game of the best-of-five set.

Clayton Kershaw is set to get the ball for Game 2. He’ll be opposed by Stephen Strasburg.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Dodgers online:

When: Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9:37 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images