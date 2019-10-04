Can the Washington Nationals begin to show some life?
The Nats and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to meet Friday night at Dodger Stadium for Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Los Angeles easily dispatched the wild card winners 6-0 in the opening game of the best-of-five set.
Clayton Kershaw is set to get the ball for Game 2. He’ll be opposed by Stephen Strasburg.
Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Dodgers online:
When: Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9:37 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS
