Enes Kanter makes sure to share his opinions on just about everything, including the Celtics’ 2019 rookie class.

Boston’s newly-acquired center seems to be enjoying training camp thus far, which has included one-on-one workouts with 7-foot-7 Tacko Fall, as well as hyping up Gordon Hayward’s upcoming campaign. But he seems particularly impressed with first-round pick Grant Williams.

“Wow!! (Grant Williams) is a BEAST,” Kanter tweeted Friday afternoon.

Williams certainly is making an impression on his new teammates, for better or worse. For some, like Kanter, it pertains to his play. For others, like Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum, it has to do with Williams’ “non-stop” chatter.

