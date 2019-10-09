Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals has been back-and-forth from wire to wire, and now it’s down to a decisive Game 5.

With the series locked up at two games apiece, the two sides will meet Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, with the winner advancing to face the winner of the St. Louis Cardinals-Atlanta Braves tilt that will take place a few hours earlier.

Stephen Strasburg is set to get the ball for the Nationals. He’ll be opposed by Walker Buehler.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Dodgers online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8:37 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images