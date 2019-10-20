Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While his status for the 2019-20 season opener remains unclear, Isaiah Thomas’ health appears to be trending in a positive direction.

The Washington Wizards guard has been on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on his left thumb in mid-September. Thomas, who hurt the thumb during a workout, made light of the incident at the time.

Hurt my damn thumb tryna play defense… Never again lol never again! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 19, 2019

Head coach Scott Brooks says Thomas fully returned to practice Sunday, nothing he’s in “pretty good” shape ahead of the Wizards’ season opener Wednesday night, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

Isaiah Thomas went through full practice today. Brooks said he’s in “pretty good” shape. Sounds like playing Wednesday in the opener is a legit possibility. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) October 20, 2019

Check out some footage of him from Sunday’s practice:

Per Coach Brooks, Isaiah Thomas (left thumb) returned to practice today in full. #RepTheDistrict | @isaiahthomas pic.twitter.com/wMqRTDrX6r — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 20, 2019

Could he be ready for Opening Night? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images