Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Adam Thielen kickstarted the Vikings’ offensive onslaught Sunday afternoon, but it came at a cost.

Thielen injured himself in the process of laying out for a 25-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter of Minnesota’s 42-30 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The star wideout required medical attention before making his way off the field and ultimately was ruled out for the game with a hamstring injury.

Adam Thielen with the ABSOLUTELY ABSURD TD snag 😱#MINvsDET pic.twitter.com/oGowrcW5f9 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 20, 2019

The ailment came at a particularly tough time for Thielen and the Vikings, who won’t have much time to rest before they take the field again Thursday night. There’s reportedly a chance the two-time Pro Bowl selection won’t be active for Minnesota’s Week 8 clash, but it might not be entirely due to his hamstring injury.

Adam Thielen will have a MRI on his hamstring tomorrow. He said he's optimistic about returning on Thursday — and from what I heard postgame, he was close to going back in. Question will be whether it's worth it vs. the Redskins, compared to the chance to let it heal up. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) October 20, 2019

Yeah, Washington is that bad.

The Vikings weren’t able to gain any ground in the NFC North standings despite their impressive win over the Lions. The Green Bay Packers improved to 6-1 on the season behind a historic performance from Aaron Rodgers.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images