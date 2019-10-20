Adam Thielen kickstarted the Vikings’ offensive onslaught Sunday afternoon, but it came at a cost.
Thielen injured himself in the process of laying out for a 25-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter of Minnesota’s 42-30 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The star wideout required medical attention before making his way off the field and ultimately was ruled out for the game with a hamstring injury.
The ailment came at a particularly tough time for Thielen and the Vikings, who won’t have much time to rest before they take the field again Thursday night. There’s reportedly a chance the two-time Pro Bowl selection won’t be active for Minnesota’s Week 8 clash, but it might not be entirely due to his hamstring injury.
Yeah, Washington is that bad.
The Vikings weren’t able to gain any ground in the NFC North standings despite their impressive win over the Lions. The Green Bay Packers improved to 6-1 on the season behind a historic performance from Aaron Rodgers.
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images