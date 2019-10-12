Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New Jersey Devils are looking for their first win of the season, and what better way to get it than by spoiling the Boston Bruins’ home opener?

After playing the first four games of their season on the road, the Bruins finally are at TD Garden, hosting the Devils in the first contest of a three-game homestand for Boston. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The third line right wing has been a revolving door for the Bruins this season, with Brett Ritchie, David Backes and Par Lindholm all competing for the job on a nightly basis. That battle for ice time among those three has gotten even tighter since Thursday, when Joakim Nordstrom’s return from injured reserve took a winger role on the fourth line off the board. Judging by Saturday’s morning skate, it looks like Ritchie will get the nod Saturday alongside Danton Heinen and Charlie Coyle.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins. According to Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, Rask is showing no ill-effects after getting helped off the ice with cramps at the end of Tuesday’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Cory Schneider will be in net for New Jersey. The Devils overhauled a good bit of their roster this offseason. with noted Bruins agitator P.K. Subban, who skates on the top pairing with Damon Severson, among the additions. So far New Jersey has underwhelmed, dropping two of its four games in regulation and the other pair in overtime.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (3-1-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Danton Heinen–Charlie Coyle–Brett Ritchie

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (0-2-2)

Taylor Hall–Nico Hischier–Kyle Palmieri

Miles Wood–Travis Zajac–Blake Coleman

Pavel Zacha–Jack Hughes–Wayne Simmonds

Nikita Gusev–Kevin Rooney–Jesper Bratt

Damon Severson–P.K. Subban

Will Butcher–Sami Vatanen

Mirco Mueller–Connor Carrick

Cory Schneider

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports