When both Alex Guerrero and Tom Brady put their homes on the market, it turned more than just a few heads.

For a while now, there have been rumors about Brady’s future, so when he and his trainer started looking for new places to live, it fanned the flames of a potential departure for Brady.

Well, it seems Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are moving elsewhere in New England. As for Guerrero, he’s actually remaining in Massachusetts. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran indicated Thursday on WEEI that Guerrero will be moving to Plymouth, about 40 miles from Foxboro.

What this means for Brady’s future in New England, well who knows. But at least he’s not buying a permanent residence in, say, the Bay Area.

