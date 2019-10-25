Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen Curry doesn’t sound like he needs Michael Jordan to validate his greatness.

The Golden State Warriors superstar responded to the NBA legend’s opinion on his Basketball Hall of Fame credentials Wednesday on Sirius XM NBA Radio. Jordan turned heads earlier this week when he told “The Today Show” earlier he believes Curry hasn’t achieved enough in the NBA to warrant a place in the Hall of Fame yet. Here’s what Curry, a three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP, had to say on the hot topic.

“Oh man, I love M.J.,” Curry said. “That’s my guy. He’s the GOAT, but I don’t know if it was a wordsmith thing or if he just kinda got in his own way.

“But I’m sure you ask him that question now, like straight up, does he think I’m getting in there, he probably would have a different answer.

“If you put the ‘… yet,’ then I’m cool with that.

👀 Stephen Curry responds to Michael Jordan saying he's not yet a Hall of Famer. 👀#DubNation @GregAnthony50 @TermineRadio pic.twitter.com/gGILy94KQB — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 23, 2019

Whether Jordan was joking about Curry’s Hall of Fame shortcomings or was trying to avoid tampering charges, as fellow NBA legend Magic Johnson suggested, remains a subject of speculation.

Everyone relax. We know Steph Curry is a future Hall of Famer…Michael Jordan couldn’t say it because he would get fined by the league. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 22, 2019

Nevertheless, Curry has set out to bolster his credentials by delivering his seventh All-NBA season and attempting to lead the Warriors to the NBA Finals for the sixth consecutive season. His 2019-20 effort is off to a rocky start, as the Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 141-122 Thursday night in Golden State’s season opener.

