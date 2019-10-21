Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jalen Ramsey’s indignation with the Jaguars apparently wasn’t widespread across the organization.

In fact, his issues, or should we say “issue,” with the franchise couldn’t have been more cut and dry.

Ramsey reportedly made his desire to be traded known after Week 2 and was granted his wish last Tuesday when Jacksonville dealt him to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite being one of the NFL’s most outspoken and unapologetic players, Ramsey didn’t really make a scene as he departed Northeast Florida and has said all the right things about his now-former team since joining the Rams.

This might be due to the reported fact that Ramsey only had a gripe with one person in Jacksonville.

“Ramsey’s displeasure over his situation in Jacksonville was really solely about EVP of football operations Tom Coughlin,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote in his latest “Monday Morning Quarterback” column. “He was fine with the city, his coaches and his teammates, and he was OK with playing this year on his rookie contract. That’s why he was content to wait on a new deal from whatever team traded for him.”

The dynamic between Coughlin and Ramsey evidently wasn’t too toxic, as the Jaguars dealt Ramsey to one of the teams on his shortlist of preferred destinations. The Rams now roster arguably the best cornerback in all of football, but it’s going to take quite a chunk of change to keep in LA for the long haul.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images