One of the greatest running backs of this generation reportedly could be moved before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

The Jets are open to dealing star back Le’Veon Bell, the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta reported Tuesday, citing sources. New York inked Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal during the offseason, but reports since then have indicated head coach Adam Gase was not in favor of signing the 27-year-old.

From Mehta’s column:

“The Daily News has learned that Gang Green is amenable to dealing the perennial Pro Bowl running back for the right price before the 4 p.m. trade deadline. Although it’s unclear what that price tag has been during discussions, there are legitimate buyers. The Jets would unload a big salary as general manager Joe Douglas looks to reshape the roster.

“Keep an eye on the Texans, Chiefs and Bills, who could use a dynamic running back. The Eagles likely would love to add Bell, but it appears that it would be cost prohibitive to add him.”

And here’s an update from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer:

The Jets haven’t gotten calls on him this morning, but I'm told they are certainly receptive to the idea of moving Bell. https://t.co/vt83fvn75o — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 29, 2019

Obviously, this will be a situation worth monitoring as the 4 p.m. ET deadline draws closer.

As for the Jets’ chief AFC East rival, the New England Patriots, the defending Super Bowl champions reportedly are after more pass-catchers.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images