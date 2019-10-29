We’ve said “it’ll never happen” about a lot of things regarding the New England Patriots, but sometimes it actually happens.
However, it seems really, really unlikely the Patriots will land Le’Veon Bell.
The New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta reported Tuesday, the day of the NFL trade deadline, that the New York Jets would be open to moving the star running back. And while it is a near certainty New York never would send him to the Pats, that didn’t stop NFL fans from worrying that Bill Belichick would find a way to get him.
Again, this probably isn’t going to happen.
