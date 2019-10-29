Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ve said “it’ll never happen” about a lot of things regarding the New England Patriots, but sometimes it actually happens.

However, it seems really, really unlikely the Patriots will land Le’Veon Bell.

The New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta reported Tuesday, the day of the NFL trade deadline, that the New York Jets would be open to moving the star running back. And while it is a near certainty New York never would send him to the Pats, that didn’t stop NFL fans from worrying that Bill Belichick would find a way to get him.

Pats: “We’ll give you a 3rd and a 5th.” — Ryan (@RyanAtRBM) October 29, 2019

Le’Veon on the trade block I can see him working his way to the patriots — B🦁SS (@BigBossNoff) October 29, 2019

I don’t wanna — Free Josh Gordon (@tchurch334) October 29, 2019

Again, this probably isn’t going to happen.

