The New England Patriots reportedly are ready to wheel and deal.

With the Oct. 29 NFL trade deadline a little over three weeks away, the Patriots are among the teams most interested in making trades to bolster their roster, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Sunday, citing sources. Of course, the defending Super Bowl champions aren’t the only team perusing the trade market.

Here’s La Canfora’s report:

“The Saints, Eagles, Ravens, Chiefs, Patriots and Seahawks have been among the most active teams, league sources said, hopeful of addressing roster needs to fortify what they believe can be Super Bowl runs. Many of these teams have already been in pursuit of disgruntled Jaguars star corner Jalen Ramsey, who still could be dealt ahead of the deadline; the Chiefs, Eagles, Ravens and Saints, in particular, are pushing for corner upgrades.”

So, who might the Patriots be targeting?

New England is interested in trading for Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert, according to La Canfora. The post-Antonio Brown, post-Rob Gronkowski Patriots are noticeably thin at both receiver and tight end.

Whether Bill Belichick eventually swings a deal remains to be seen. However, the fact the team brought in Brown sends a crystal-clear message that the six-time Super Bowl champions are all-in on securing a seventh Lombardi Trophy this season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images