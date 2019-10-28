Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the New England Patriots might not be done dealing.

Even after acquiring wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons last week, the Patriots still are in the market for receiver help, according to a report by FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

Will Matt Ryan be traded to the Bears? Will the Bills trade for a WR?@JayGlazer answers your questions in this #AskGlazer! pic.twitter.com/FXSOibtFR3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 28, 2019

Sanu, whom the Patriots sent a second-round draft pick to Atlanta to land, made his New England debut Sunday, catching two passes on five targets for 24 yards and impressing as a run blocker in a 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots’ receiving corps currently consists of Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Sanu, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski, with 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry eligible to be activated off injured reserve this week.

New England was unusually quiet at the trade deadline last season, declining to swing any deals after making at least one in five of the previous six years, including blockbusters involving Jamie Collins in 2016 and Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images