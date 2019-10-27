Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly want to make another deal.

Despite the recent addition of receiver Mohamed Sanu, the defending Super Bowl champions want to add another pass-catcher before Tuesday’s trade deadline, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Sunday, citing sources. People around the NFL believe the Patriots will be in on Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert and receiver A.J. Green, among others.

Of course, the Patriots reportedly plan to release Josh Gordon in the near future.

From La Canfora’s column:

“Last week’s acquisition of receiver Mohamed Sanu is not expected to be the only deal they make, with league sources saying the Patriots are continuing efforts to bolster the offense. … Bill Belichick has been focused for weeks on adding pass catchers and reinforcing the offensive line.

” … Injuries remain a big concern (at receiver), and the team lacks speed and mobility at tight end with Rob Gronkowski retired. Tyler Eifert (Bengals) and O.J. Howard (Bucs) are players that appeal to the Patriots, sources said, and with Belichick willing to trade a first-round pick plus another high pick for Antonio Brown last winter, other GMs believe he will take a run at A.J. Green before Tuesday’s deadline as well (the thinking around the league that that the Bengals won’t deal him).”

For what it’s worth, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly turned down the Patriots when they called about a possible trade for Howard.

Whether the Patriots swing another trade before Tuesday’s deadline remains to be seen. Expect the speculation to be at an all-time high, however.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images