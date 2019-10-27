Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Offensive line has been an area of weakness for the Patriots all season, and New England reportedly is looking address the issue before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

And, believe it or not, an old friend could be a solution.

Some around the NFL believe the Patriots could strike a deal for New York Giants tackle (and former Patriot) Nate Solder, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Sunday, citing sources. Solder, 31, has struggled in New York since signing with the Giants in 2018.

Of course, the Patriots have been without 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn, who has been out since suffering a toe injury in Week 2.

From La Canfora’s column:

“Washington’s Trent Williams would solidify an offensive line that has been struck by injuries as well, and some general managers I spoke to believe that the Patriots could end up re-acquiring Giants tackle Nate Solder, who was formidable for the Patriots but has struggled in New York on a huge contract. Even adding a depth piece like Cordy Glenn, who has clashed with the Bengals over his concussions, could make sense with his ability to play either tackle spot. Also, if the Browns are able to pry Williams out of Washington, then benched left tackle Greg Robinson is even more likely to be moved ahead of the deadline.”

Yeah, that’s not a rumor we expected to hear.

The Patriots reportedly also want to add another pass-catcher before the deadline, despite the recent acquisition receiver Mohamed Sanu. Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert are among the names connected to the defending Super Bowl champions.

