The New England Patriots were busy Tuesday, releasing one player from their 53-man roster, another from their practice squad and one more from the physically unable to perform list.

The Patriots created a spot on their 53-man roster by cutting offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch. That spot will likely go to tight end Ben Watson, who is returning from a four-game suspension. The Patriots received a roster exemption for Watson on Monday.

The Patriots opened a spot on their practice squad by releasing linebacker Scooby Wright.

They also cut wide receiver Cameron Meredith from their PUP list. Meredith is still recovering from a knee injury suffered in 2017. He was viewed as insurance at the wide receiver position in case the Patriots lose Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett or Jakobi Meyers. The Patriots also have first-round pick N’Keal Harry on injured reserve eligible to return as early as Week 9. Meredith could have returned in Week 7.

The Patriots also have wide receivers/special teamers Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater on their 53-man roster.

The Patriots have released wideout Demaryius Thomas, cut Thomas, traded Thomas, signed receiver Antonio Brown and cut Brown since the season began. Offseason signings Dontrelle Inman, Maurice Harris and Bruce Ellington also did not pan out.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images