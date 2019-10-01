Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly worked out three free agents Tuesday after opening up two roster spots.

The Patriots hosted wide receivers Jazz Ferguson and Kelvin McKnight and linebacker Sutton Smith on workouts, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Tuesday. The Patriots have an open spot on their 53-man roster and practice squad. The roster spot likely will be filled by tight end Ben Watson.

Ferguson, who’s 6-foot-5, 228 pounds, spent the summer with the Seattle Seahawks after going undrafted out of Northwestern State-Louisiana. He caught seven passes for 119 yards with a touchdown this preseason.

McKnight, who’s 5-foot-8, 186 pounds, went undrafted out of Samson. He caught seven passes for 43 yards with the Denver Broncos this preseason.

Smith was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Northern Illinois by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had 29.5 sacks and 56.5 tackles for loss in his final two years in college.

The Patriots do not intend to sign Smith, a source told NESN.com.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images