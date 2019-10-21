Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Philadelphia Eagles have seen better days.

Save for an impressive win in Green Bay over the Packers, it’s been an underwhelming season for the Eagles, who dropped to 3-4 on Sunday night with a 27-point loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys. And as the Birds struggle with consistency, it appears frustration is starting to boil over among players.

Lane Johnson was rather candid about the state of the Eagles following their lopsided loss at AT&T Stadium. The veteran offensive lineman offered a preview of what Philadelphia’s next team meeting might sound like, and his remarks surely will delight Patriots fans.

“Really, it’s probably going to be a call-out session,” Johnson said in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Everybody will be held accountable. You know, little stuff that slides during the week. You know, late to practice, late to meetings, this and that. Stuff will start to be held accountable for and I think that will maybe creep into the games.”

Doesn’t sound very fun.

The Eagles certainly need to get it together and be at their best in Week 11 when they welcome the reigning Super Bowl champions to Lincoln Financial Field.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images