FOXBORO, MASS. — Matt LaCosse and Patrick Chung were banged up entering Thursday night’s game against the Giants, and both suffered new injuries under the lights at Gillette Stadium.

LaCosse exited in the first quarter with a knee injury, while Chung departed with a chest ailment. Chung missed last week’s game against the Washington Redskins with a heel injury, while LaCosse, the most talented tight end on the roster, has dealt with an ankle issue all season.

Both players were deemed questionable to return.

#Patriots injury updates: Patrick Chung (chest) & Matt LaCosse (knee) are questionable to return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 11, 2019

While neither injury seemed particularly serious at first glance, both are nonetheless unfortunate developments. The Patriots have been racking up injuries despite their dominant start to the 2019 campaign.

The good news is that playing on Thursday results in a mini bye week for a team that desperately needs it.

