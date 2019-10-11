Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, MASS. — The New England Patriots and their fans are holding their collective breath.

Receiver Josh Gordon exited Thursday night’s against the New York Giants after awkwardly twisting his knee late in the first half. The injury occurred while Gordon was chasing down Giants linebacker Markus Golden, who returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown.

Gordon went under the blue medical tent but did not immediately head to the locker room. He was seen jogging on the sideline, albeit gingerly. The Patriots eventually ruled him questionable to return.

#Patriots injury update: Josh Gordon (knee) is questionable to return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 11, 2019

Here’s the play:

(Yu can click here to watch a close-up angle of Gordon twisting his knee.)

Yeah, that didn’t look good.

The Patriots entered the game without receiver Phillip Dorsett, who sat out with a hamstring issue. Tight end Matt LaCosse and safety Patrick Chung also exited the game with knee and chest injuries, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images