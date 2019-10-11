Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, MASS. — Given the way the Patriots offense began Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants, it was going to take something unexpected to get the Gillette Stadium scoreboard operator of their rear-end.

Enter: Brandon Bolden and Chase Winovich.

Late in the first quarter, Giants punter Riley Dixon had his punt blocked by Bolden, a special teams standout for the Patriots. The ball was caught and carried a short distance to the end zone by Winovich, who scored his first NFL touchdown in the process.

Take a look:

The play marked the second blocked punt returned for a score this season by the Patriots. J.C. Jackson and Matthew Slater accomplished the feat in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images