The Baltimore Ravens, who are on a bye week, are getting an early start on the New England Patriots.

The Ravens signed defensive lineman Ufomba Kamalu off of the Patriots’ practice squad Friday, Kamalu’s agent tweeted. The Patriots and Ravens square off Week 9 in Baltimore.

Kamalu has been on the Patriots’ practice squad all season. This move leaves an opening on New England’s practice squad.

Kamalu, 26, first joined the Patriots’ practice squad last November. He was on the Patriots’ active roster from Dec. 21 through New England’s Super Bowl LIII-winning playoff run.

Kamalu entered the NFL with the Houston Texans in 2016. He has three career sacks in 15 games.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images