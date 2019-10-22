Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For a long, long time, it stood as one of the greatest moments in Boston Red Sox history.

Carlton Fisk ended one of the greatest World Series games ever played to that date, lifting a fly ball down the left field line, willing it fair like a madman and giving the Sox a 7-6 win in 12 innings to force a Game 7 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The date Oct. 21, 1975, then it became Oct. 22, and at 12:34 a.m. ET, Fisk was immortalized.

Re-live the moment here:

On this day 44 years ago, Fisk waved it fair. (MLB x @Google) pic.twitter.com/KsO9Wj5pQy — MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2019

The Red Sox would go on to lose Game 7.

Boston has gone to make some better-ending memories, but Fisk’s homer stood as one of the greatest postseason moments in baseball history.

It also led to perhaps one of the greatest game stories ever written from The Boston Globe’s Peter Gammons, who filed one of the most historic ledes in sports journalism.

“And all of a sudden the ball was there, like the Mystic River Bridge, suspended out in the black of the morning,” Gammons wrote. You can read that story here in the Globe archives.

Thumbnail photo via @MLB