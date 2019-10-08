Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baker Mayfield is unapologetically unafraid to get himself into a little trouble, and such was the case Monday night.

Prior to the San Francisco 49ers’ 31-3 thumping, Mayfield drew the ire of Niners cornerback Richard Sherman during the coin toss. After the toss was completed, the players went through their typical handshakes with the opponents, however Mayfield quite clearly snubbed Sherman.

After the game, Sherman took Mayfield to task for the snub.

“What’s amazing, and annoying, was him not shaking hands at the beginning,” Sherman said, via NFL.com’s Mike Silver. “That’s some college (expletive). It’s ridiculous. We’re all trying to get psyched up, but shaking hands with your opponent — that’s NFL etiquette. And when you pull bush league stuff, that’s disrespectful to the game. And believe me, that’s gonna get us fired up.”

That wasn’t all from Sherman, either.

“Respect the game,” Sherman said. “You can have rivals, but pay your respect in that moment — especially when you’re young.

“He hasn’t earned anything in this league. How many games has he won? He’s acting like he was the MVP last year. If (Patrick) Mahomes did that, it would be one thing. But he would never do that, because he has too much respect for the game.

Certainly not mincing words.

Thumbnail photo via John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports Images