It’s been five weeks since Drew Brees has played for the New Orleans Saints.
But could the veteran quarterback return to game action in Week 8?
“That’s the plan,” Brees told reporters Wednesday, per NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. Wyche says Brees “feels ready to go.”
Brees has been recovering from surgery on a thumb injury he sustained in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. He originally hinted at his return Sunday, calling it a “goal” of his, per ESPN’s Mike Triplett, a sentiment head coach Sean Payton echoed.
Payton continues to back Brees’ comments, saying he may wait until game time to determine whether Brees starts or sits against the Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.
Stay tuned.
