It’s been rough couple of days for Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback had a rather poor outing against the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football,” completing for 8-of-22 passes for 100 yards with two interceptions in an absolute drubbing. One of the highlights of the game was 49ers rookie Nick Bosa sacking Mayfield and following it up by mocking Mayfield’s signature flag plant from the quarterback’s days at Oklahoma. Bosa’s Ohio State Buckeyes were at the receiving end of that taunt.

Baker, who’s also had a back-and-forth going with Richard Sherman regarding the pre-game handshake, tried to come back at Bosa.

“Good for him. He had it premeditated. He’s been thinking about that, obviously, for two years now. That’s a long time to think about that loss,” Mayfield said.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield on Nick Bosa flag plant celebration: "Good for him. He had it premeditated. He's been thinking about that, obviously, for two years now. That's a long time to think about that loss." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 9, 2019

This guys needs to learn how to take an L.

Mayfield continually lives in the past, trashing Texas University quarterback Sam Ehlinger whenever he gets the chance over a high school rivalry. He tired to fire back at Rex Ryan rather than ignore the noise (that worked out wonderfully). Now he wants to hop on Bosa’s case for throwing his own antics back in his face. Sounds like a leader to us …

