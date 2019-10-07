Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall certainly has captivated the attention of just about every Celtics fan.

Fans at TD Garden on Sunday were demanding that the rookie center be put into action and absolutely lost their minds when Fall finally was put into action. And Fall did not disappoint in his preseason debut with a putback dunk and a couple of impressive blocks.

The performance has some saying that Fall needs to be on the Celtics’ roster come the regular season, and has caught the attention of former league MVP Kevin Durant.

Durant questioned on Twitter why guards would try to “finesse” layups against the big man.

Why would that boy try to finesse the lay against him 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 7, 2019

That’s a very good question that Celtics fans will be hoping many players don’t start asking themselves going forward.

Fall’s spot on the roster is anything but guaranteed, though coach Brad Stevens hopes the center continues to draw the appreciation of fans. For now, we can just enjoy watching Fall try to fight his way onto the roster.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images