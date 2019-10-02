Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall has yet to make the Celtics’ opening night roster, but the big man already is making an impact on his teammates through the first two days of Boston’s training camp.

The 7-foot-7 center was seen dunking on Vincent Poirier on Tuesday, and working with Enes Kanter following Wednesday’s session at the Auerbach Center. But according to Kanter, this wasn’t a one-time occurrence.

“After practice, I say, ‘hey, Tacko, let’s go. Let’s play 1-on-1,'” Kanter said, per MassLive’s John Karalis. “There’s not much guy like that in the league, he’s 7-7, 300 pounds. If you can go against him, you can go against anybody. I’m making him better, he’s making me better at the same time. It’s special having to have him on your side.”

The two centers clearly have made an impact on one another in their short time together in Boston.

At the team’s media day on Monday, Fall labeled Kanter as the type of person he always wants to be around. But when the two centers square off, the friendliness disappears.

When asked about the blood on his shirt after Day 2 of training camp, the former Portland Trail Blazer revealed it was thanks to a matchup with the UCF product.

“Yeah,” Kanter said. “I was going against Tacko. He’s one strong dude.”

The Celtics open their preseason slate against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET.

