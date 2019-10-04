Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall is fighting to make the Boston Celtics opening night roster, and he’s doing everything he can through the first three days of training camp.

Fall has been battling with his fellow big men (and putting some of them on posters), while also having a positive impact on veterans like Enes Kanter. But the UCF product on Thursday showed off his surprising range.

That’s right, Fall was seen knocking down 3-pointers at the Auerbach Center as the Celtics wrapped up their third training camp session of the week.

(You can watch the clip here, courtesy of MassLive’s John Karalis.)

Time will tell if Fall earns Boston’s 15th and final roster spot. But if he can add some range to his repertoire, it’ll be hard to send him packing.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images