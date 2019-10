Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Terry Rozier is back in Boston for first the first time since leaving the Celtics, and fans made sure to give him a warm welcome.

Rozier’s career in Boston came to an end this summer after signing with the Charlotte Hornets during free agency. Despite this, the 25-year-old point guard received a healthy round of applause from Sunday afternoon’s crowd as he entered TD Garden for the first time as a Hornet.

Check it out:

A pretty nice round of applause for @T_Rozzay3’s intro pic.twitter.com/lK4P0MZtcG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 6, 2019

No bitterness here.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images