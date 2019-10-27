Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Deshaun Watson can do things from the quarterback position that few other, if any signal-callers across the league can.

Case in point: His go-ahead touchdown pass Sunday afternoon against the Oakland Raiders.

With the Houston Texans down four with 6:35 left in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium, Watson took a shotgun snap on a first-and-goal from the Raiders’ 9-yard line and immediately was swarmed by Oakland defenders. The visitors were able to get their hands on Watson, but the third-year quarterback somehow broke the sack while taking a kick to the face, escaped the pocket and found Darren Fells in the end zone as he was wrapped up around the ankles.

You can check out Watson’s wizardry in the video below:

Patrick Mahomes seemingly has become the face of highlight-reel plays from QBs, but Watson is capable of making magic with the best of them.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images