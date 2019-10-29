Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is leading the way off the field, just as his team is doing on it.

The New England Patriots quarterback has the top-selling jersey among NFL players during the 2019 season, the NFL announced Tuesday, citing data from its official online shop. With eight of 17 weeks of the regular season in the past, Brady’s jerseys is out-selling those of reigning NFL MVP Pat Mahomes, superstar running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Saquon Barkley and others on the top-10 list.

Almost halfway through the 2019 @NFL season, here are your Top Selling Jerseys!https://t.co/4J9FFRPwP7 pic.twitter.com/YYCebau80S — Official NFL Shop (@OfficialNFLShop) October 28, 2019

Brady’s No. 12 jersey has been among the NFL’s highest-selling shirts for much of his career, including being among the top five in each of the last four seasons.

The fact so many fans already have Brady’s jersey caused one sports marketing expert to marvel at his enduring marketability last summer. After all, the GOAT has worn the same number for the same team for nearly two decades, and the Patriots’ haven’t radically changed their jerseys during his tenure with the team.

Brady’s lasting presence on the NFL’s most-popular list makes sense when you consider new fans often flock to winners, on-field rivals and their children want his jersey and (alleged) thieves are willing to steal them in order to dress his part.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images