BOSTON — David Krejci is expected to return to the Boston Bruins’ lineup Tuesday after spending the last five games out of Boston’s lineup.

The veteran center sustained an upper-body injury on Oct. 14 against the Anaheim Ducks, leading to his recent five-game absence. He also struggled with a lower-body injury during the preseason.

But the 33-year-old told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena he’s ready to contribute to the B’s recent success.

“I feel good, should be able to go tonight,” Krejci said Tuesday ahead of Boston’s contest against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. “… Been watching lots of games on TV. They’re playing really well. I just want to be a part of it. … It helps that you’re coming into the lineup with the team playing really well — not just winning, it’s been impressive.

“That definitely makes it easy on me. I just want to go out there, make the right decisions and not try to do too much. That will come with time.”

🎥 David Krejci on returning to the lineup: "They’re playing really well. I just want to be a part of it…it helps that you’re coming into the lineup with the team playing really well." pic.twitter.com/DYmckTp8Yl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 29, 2019

Danton Heinen likely will move up to the second line for Krejci’s return. And the winger sure is thrilled to play with his friend again.

“It’s awesome to have him back,” Heinen said of Krejci. “It’s always a pleasure playing with him. Obviously, he sees the ice so well. It’s gonna be my job to get open and get him the puck, try to get to the net. Him and (Charlie) Coyle have some similarities. They like the puck on their stick, they like holding on to the puck, similar in that aspect.”

.@DHeinz43 on playing with David Krejci tonight: "It’s awesome to have him back. It’s always a pleasure playing with him. Obviously he sees the ice so well. It’s gonna be my job to get open and get him the puck, try to get to the net." pic.twitter.com/Roerjx1hbf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 29, 2019

Puck drop at TD Garden is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

