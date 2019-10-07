Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots have to quickly put their 33-7 drubbing of the Washington Redskins behind them as New England prepares to welcome the New York Giants to Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

New England celebrated its fifth win this season to remain undefeated, but now must shift its focus to Daniel Jones and Co. as New York hopes to move end the Patriots’ winning ways.

And Tom Brady knows he and his team have to act fast in order to be ready for Week 6. In the 42-year-old quarterback’s latest Instagram, which fans have been accustomed to seeing each week, he applauds the Pats for a “big team win” over Washington but revealed there’s “no time for rest” before Thursday.

Check it out below. There’s also a quick cameo of his son, Ben saying “Let’s go”, and their two dogs.

The Patriots and Giants kick off Week 6 at 8:20 p.m ET.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images