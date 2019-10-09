Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New York Yankees fans certainly caught the attention of Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Duffey.

The Yankees put away the Twins in just three games in the American League Division Series and they now await the winner of the Tampa Bay Rays-Houston Astros series.

Duffey pitched in both games that were played in New York, and after a fine showing in Game 1, he was crushed in Game 2, getting tagged for four runs in an 8-2 loss. In reflecting upon the series, Duffey explained the difference between Yankee and Boston Red Sox fans to The Athletic’s Marc Carig.

“Boston’s fun, they’re baseball fans,” Duffey said. “Yankee fans, they just hate people.”

Simple enough.

Whether that’s a slight or compliment to Yankee fans, well that’s up to you.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images