Can the New York Yankees pitching staff withstand the Minnesota Twins’ historic offense?

We’re about to find out.

The Yankees and Twins are set to kick off the American League Division Series, with Game 1 set to take place Friday at Yankee Stadium.

James Paxton gets the ball for the Yankees and will be opposed by Jose Berrios.

Here’s how to watch Twins vs. Yankees online:

When: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images