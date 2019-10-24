Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins fans will have the chance to help their communities and fight cancer in the coming days.

The Bruins Foundation will hold 50/50 raffles at TD Garden on Saturday night during Boston’s matchup with the St. Louis Blues and on Tuesday night during the game against the San Jose Sharks. Proceeds from Saturday’s raffle, which has a jackpot that carries over from Boston’s previous home game, will benefit the Bruins Foundation. Tuesday’s raffle, which is part of Hockey Fights Cancer Night, will feature a $100,000 guaranteed pot and benefit The Cam Neely Foundation and American Cancer Society.

Enter Saturday’s or Tuesday’s 50/50 raffles online at BostonBruins.com/5050 or at TD Garden at the distinctive 50/50 raffle kiosks or with roaming sellers around the concourses. The Bruins Foundation will sell raffle tickets until the start of the 3rd period of each game, then will randomly draw a winner shortly thereafter.

The Bruins Foundation will receive fifty percent of Saturday’s raffle proceeds, and The Cam Neely Foundation and American Cancer Society will net fifty percent of the funds Tuesday’s raffle raises. The raffle winners will claim the other half of the proceeds each night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images