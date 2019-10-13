Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics look like they’re going to be a lot of fun to watch this season, and that trend continued Sunday afternoon.

Boston hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in its preseason game at TD Garden and featured plenty of highlights, including a a thunderous ovation for Tacko Fall, followed by a dunk he barely had to jump to make.

But would it really be a Celtics game without a Marcus Smart highlight? The guard has been known for his gritty defense and putting his body on the line to help his team. But he showcased some offensive athleticism Sunday with an absolutely insane, no-look, one-handed alley-oop to Robert Williams III who found the bucket for an easy two points.

Check it out:

Unreal.

Boston went on to dismantle the Cavs 118-72.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images