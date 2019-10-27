Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics took it to the New York Knicks in the second half Saturday night thanks to their young rookie.

Celtics power forward Grant Williams made the play of the game at the end of the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. New York forward Bobby Portis got the ball down low and went up for the huge two-handed dunk over Williams for a poster style dunk. The 6-foot-6 Williams had other plans. The 20-year-old rookie sent the ball back and looked like a natural center, playing plenty of minutes at the position with Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis out.

Take a look:

This certainly was a good “coming out party” of sorts for Williams with this play.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports