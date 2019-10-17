Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Consider Stephon Gilmore a man privy to the many benefits of beef jerky consumption.

The New England Patriots cornerback was his usual dynamite self in last week’s victory over the New York Giants. Roughly 99 percent of that had to do with Gilmore’s obvious talent, but we’d venture to guess the other one percent was a direct result of eating beef jerky during the middle of the game.

What are we talking about, you ask?

Well, NFL Films cameras captured Gilmore asking for dried meat snacks during the game at Gillette Stadium.

(You can click here to watch the video.)

Hey, sometimes you just gotta satisfy a craving.

Next up for Gilmore and the Pats is a “Monday Night Football” showdown in New York against the Jets. No word yet on whether Gilmore will bring a a case full of Jack Link’s to the Meadowlands.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images