At times, the New England Patriots’ victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday looked easy, but there was a point where the result was in some doubt.

After the Pats scored 17 unanswered points to begin the game, the Browns eventually clawed back to within a touchdown during the third quarter. But an 84-yard drive in the middle of the third that culminated with a Julian Edelman touchdown to put the hosts up 24-10 put the game out of reach once and for all.

The Patriots on Wednesday shared a video of sights and sounds from the victory over the Browns, and one of the sounds was Brady’s message to the offense prior to that victory-sealing drive.

“Get ready to go, get your minds right now!” Brady yelled. “Mental, physical toughness all night. They haven’t seen our best yet, so let’s go do it.”

"Mental and physical toughness all night." Sights & sounds from Sunday's win in the rain. pic.twitter.com/jpnevVhGdt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 30, 2019

After the touchdown, both teams would hit one more field goal to bring the final score to 27-13.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images