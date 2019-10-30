Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots certainly don’t make it simple to fill out a depth chart.

Perhaps that’s why the unofficial one on the team’s website is kind of a mess. Here’s a more accurate — although still probably not perfect — look at the Patriots’ depth chart at the midway point of the season.

QUARTERBACK

Tom Brady

Jarrett Stidham

Cody Kessler

Kessler is back on the roster as the third quarterback. If the Patriots need that roster spot at any point because of injuries, he could be cut once again.

RUNNING BACK

Sony Michel

James White

Rex Burkhead

Brandon Bolden

Damien Harris

Michel is the early-down guy while White is the pass-catcher on third down. Harris is pretty far buried behind everyone else.

WIDE RECEIVER

Julian Edelman – Mohamed Sanu – Phillip Dorsett

Jakobi Meyers

N’Keal Harry

Gunner Olszewski

Matthew Slater

We’re putting Harry, who can return off of injured reserve this week, fifth because we don’t know what to expect from the first-round pick. It might sound crazy, but we wouldn’t be shocked if he leapfrogs Dorsett as a starter. Edelman and Sanu are both slot/Z-receivers, and Dorsett’s best fit also is at the Z. Harry is really the only big prototypical X-receiver on the roster. The X is also the easiest spot to learn in the Patriots’ offense.

Dorsett is best utilized as a third/fourth receiver anyway.

TIGHT END

Ben Watson

Matt LaCosse

Ryan Izzo

We think Watson has done enough through two weeks to fend off LaCosse and Izzo for the starting role. We’ll see what happens when LaCosse and Izzo return. Eric Tomlinson was cut Tuesday.

OFFENSIVE LINE

LT Marshall Newhouse – LG Joe Thuney – C Ted Karras – RG Shaq Mason – RT Marcus Cannon

G/C James Ferentz

G Jermaine Eluemunor

OT Korey Cunningham

Ferentz has surprisingly vaulted up to the top backup spot. He started for Mason in Week 8. Isaiah Wynn should slot into the starting left tackle spot when he returns from injured reserve.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Adam Butler – Lawrence Guy

Danny Shelton

Deatrich Wise

Byron Cowart

So, this is a tough one. Butler has actually only started two games, but he has played more snaps than Guy and Shelton. The Patriots didn’t replace Michael Bennett on the defensive line after trading him to the Dallas Cowboys.

EDGE DEFENDER

Kyle Van Noy – John Simon

Shilique Calhoun

Chase Winovich

We’re splitting the linebacker position into two groups. Van Noy plays some off the line, but his primary role this season has been on the edge. Winovich has been ultra-productive this season, but he’s playing less than Calhoun.

LINEBACKER

Dont’a Hightower – Jamie Collins

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Elandon Roberts

Roberts is a defensive captain but is currently playing less than Bentley.

CORNERBACK

Stephon Gilmore – Jason McCourty – Jonathan Jones

JC Jackson

Justin Bethel

Joejuan Williams

Jackson is kind of a pseudo starter. He’s only played 65 fewer snaps than Jones. We have Bethel ahead of Williams because he’ll be on the active gameday roster.

SAFETY

Devin McCourty – Patrick Chung

Duron Harmon

Terrence Brooks

Nate Ebner

Harmon has actually played more snaps than Chung, but that’s because the latter has missed two games with injuries. The Patriots do a good job of rotating Gilmore, the McCourtys, Jones, Jackson, Chung and Harmon into different roles to get them all snaps. All seven players have between 437 and 263 snaps on the season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Nick Folk

P Jake Bailey

LS Joe Cardona

Folk replaced Mike Nugent on Tuesday. Bailey will likely continue to kick off.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images