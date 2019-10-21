Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski truly is a rare breed.

The NFL Network ranked the former New England Patriots tight end 15th on its list of 100 “Greatest Characters” in NFL history. Gronkowski’s on- and off-field antics became the stuff of legend during and after his nine-year NFL career, so it’s obvious why he’d appear in such a prominent place on this list.

Gronkowski undoubtedly will remain in the public eye during his NFL afterlife and will continue to do so while demonstrating his unique personality. Should the NFL Network compile another greatest-characters list in the years, who’s willing to bet Gronk won’t be among the highest-placers?

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images