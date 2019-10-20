Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski is living his best life in retirement, and continued to do Sunday morning.

The former New England Patriots tight end appeared on FOX Sports on Sunday to continue his new role as an NFL analyst. But it’s what he was wearing that had viewers tweeting like crazy.

Gronk donned a light-colored suit that didn’t seem to fit quite right. Take a look at the video below to see the suit:

😤 @RobGronkowski is just here to give the people what they want to see 💪 pic.twitter.com/O6xIK9YrHz — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 20, 2019

Now check out some of the responses:

The people wanted to see what @RobGronkowski looks like in @MbyMStrahan’s borrowed suit? — jonathanpeterso (@jonathanpeterso) October 20, 2019

Why is his suit so oversized? — We Have a Ring 🦅 (@TheDanPrice) October 20, 2019

Gronk rocking the David Byrne suit this morning pic.twitter.com/eDzhvHa3fm — Mario (@tweet_perricone) October 20, 2019

For the love of god someone get Gronk a suit that actually fits — Nikki (@_nhlsharks) October 20, 2019

I love Gronk but can someone get my guy a tailored suit please Cc: @camillekostek — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) October 20, 2019

#Gronk out here wearing his dad's suit on #FoxSports right now 😂 — Phil 🙌🏻🌏☀️ (@PhilsTweetLife) October 20, 2019

Whoever is responsible for Gronk’s suit this morning should be fired.. #FOXNFLSunday — Brian O (@BTO131) October 20, 2019

Can someone get Gronk a fitted suit — Ken ✭ (@lilkenchi) October 20, 2019

Maybe it will be better next week.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images