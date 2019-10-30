Most gushed over the New England Patriots’ decision to trade for Mohamed Sanu, and understandably so.

The Patriots addressed their need for pass-catching help as the deadline approached,, and they addressed it with a veteran player who seemingly is an ideal fit for their offense. But it takes two to tango, and former league executive Mike Tannenbaum believes the Atlanta Falcons should be pleased with what they were able to receive for the eighth-year wideout.

“The move I liked was Mohamed Sanu going to the New England Patriots because I think it really embodies what New England is about,” Tannenbaum said Tuesday on ESPN’s “NFL Live.” “He’s a reliable receiver, he’s tough on the perimeter. I think it embodies everything that they are and I think they figured out another way to improve their team. If I’m Atlanta, look, it’s been a disappointing season. It’s a two, albeit it will probably be a low two, but at least they’re saying, ‘Hey, we have (Calvin) Ridley, we have the great Julio Jones, we’re going to try to minimize what happened this year.’ … At least Atlanta tried to take some steps toward their future.”

Considering Sanu was the Falcons’ No. 3 receiver, the franchise made out quite nicely by fielding a second-round pick in the trade. Even without Sanu, Atlanta still is fairly set in terms of offensive weapons, and it can use the recently obtained selection to address one of its major areas of need, perhaps on the offensive line or pretty much anywhere on defense.

The Falcons reportedly were close to gaining even more future assets Tuesday, but a “heavily discussed” trade that would have sent Devonta Freeman to the Detroit Lions ultimately never came to fruition.

