Skip Bayless believes the Patriots have a “real chance” at making history … again.

When looking at New England’s remaining regular-season schedule, Bayless believes it’s in the realm of possibility for the reigning Super Bowl champs to head into the playoffs undefeated. The “Undisputed” co-host thinks this will be reflected at the sportsbooks, as he expects the Pats to be pegged as favorites in their 10 remaining regular-season contests.

That said, Bayless thinks going 16-0 might not be something Bill Belichick is interested in.

“…I’m just saying, the oddsmakers will say the odds are they’ll go 16-0,” Bayless said Friday on FOX Sports 1. “Do I think Bill Belichick wants to go 16-0? I do not, because I think he would say that would be a recipe for postseason disaster because the stakes rise, the pressure rises and we saw what happened to the 2007 Patriots when they ran into the Giants in the end…”

Aside from his Belichick take, Bayless might be a bit ambitious in his evaluation of the Patriots’ remaining schedule. New England still has a handful of tough tilts on the docket, including road matchups with the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, as well as showdowns at Gillette Stadium with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs. The Pats have looked as impressive as any team through six weeks, but one has to imagine they’ll drop at least one of those games.

The reality of the situation is, New England thus far has benefited from a remarkably light schedule. Let’s wait until the Patriots are truly battle-tested before we start talking about a perfect regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images