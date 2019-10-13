Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are a fair share of question marks surrounding the Boston Celtics as they head toward a new season.

Most of the question marks revolve around how the team will look without stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, and for the most part, the answer lives in the young guns taking a leap toward becoming the core of the team. That goes mainly for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but also loosely applies to Robert Williams.

Williams has an opportunity to be a breakout player with Boston lacking a bonafide starting center.

The second-year center has displayed glimpses of unbelievable athleticism in the past, and looks even bouncier this preseason, unleashing another savage block in Sunday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Take a look:

Oh my (Time) Lord.

