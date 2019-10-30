Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Game 6 of the World Series was not kind to the umpires.

A bizarre interference call on Trea Turner in Tuesday’s seventh inning caused the internet and Washington Nationals’ manager Dave Martinez to explode with frustration, and rightfully so. It was a brutal call, which caused former Boston Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks to recall his own Fall Classic run-in with interference.

In Game 3 of the 2013 World Series, Middlebrooks was called for interference after tripping St. Louis Cardinals Allen Craig as he attempted to score the game’s winning run. The Cardinals ultimately won on the call, and Middlebrooks has since owned up to interfering with the baserunner.

He did so once again Tuesday night in hilarious fashion while defending Turner along with the rest of Twitter.

“That’s such a brutal call. If anyone knows interference, it’s me…. and that ain’t it chief,” Middlebrooks tweeted.

That’s such a brutal call. If anyone knows interference, it’s me…. and that ain’t it chief. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) October 30, 2019

Here’s the wild sequence Middlebrooks was referring to:

Of course, the Red Sox would go on to defeat the Cardinals to claim the 2013 World Series title.

Only time will tell if the Nationals end up with a similar result.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images