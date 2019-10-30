Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Bruins honored cancer victims during Tuesday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.

And one Boston star made one young boy’s night very special.

Charlie Coyle and 3-year-old Quinn “The Mighty Quinn” Waters both hail from Weymouth, Mass. Waters, who’s been diagnosed with brain cancer, recently gained national attention for his “Quinndow” after being told his immune system was not strong enough to leave his house.

Waters’ condition has since improved, and he’s now able to roam beyond the confines of his home. Coyle and Waters shared a special moment on the ice Tuesday night when the 3-year-old performed the ceremonial puck drop ahead of the B’s victory over the San Jose Sharks.

The Mighty Quinn, you are truly an inspiration. 💜#HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/iNXXRgvY7u — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 29, 2019

If that wasn’t enough, Coyle scored his second goal of the season in the second period of Tuesday’s game. After the game, the 27-year-old revealed the special meaning behind his goal.

“He (Waters) told me to score one for him, so that worked out nicely,” Coyle said. “They brought a little luck for me and the team.”

Seeing Waters out there was emotional enough for Coyle.

“He’s out and about and getting to live his life and its great that he’s feeling healthier and healthier,” he said. “I think it was pretty emotional, I’ll bet, for them and some other people. You feel emotions in yourself. … I mean, he deserves it. Him and his family deserve it. You don’t even realize or know what they go through. That’s got to be just a terrible thing. I’m glad things are looking up and that they got to come out here and be a part of this and for us to kind of be a part of their life.

“It was very special, and we got the win for him. So, like I said, it brought some luck for us, and I think he kind of got us going a bit.”

"It was very special…he's out and about and getting to live his life…he deserves it."@CharlieCoyle_3 on his fellow Weymouth native, The Mighty Quinn, dropping the ceremonial first puck tonight: pic.twitter.com/UkRX2Q6ZZg — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 30, 2019

What a game. What a kid.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images