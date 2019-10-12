Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2017 American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros was one of the more entertaining postseason series in baseball over the last few years.

And fortunately for baseball fans, the two sides will meet again in 2019.

The Astros and Yankees are set to meet Saturday evening at Minute Maid Park in Game 1 of the 2019 ALCS. The Yankees swept the Minnesota Twins to get to this point, while the Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games to advance to their third straight ALCS.

Masahiro Tanaka is set to get the ball for the Yankees. He’ll be opposed by Zack Grienke.

Here’s how to watch Yankees vs. Astros Game 1 online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

